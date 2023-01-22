CSFB Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$8.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CSFB from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUN. National Bankshares lowered Lundin Mining from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Lundin Mining from a sector perform overweight rating to an underperform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.54.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.48 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$846.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$924.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

