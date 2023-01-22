Curve DAO Token Price Up 35% This Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $802.31 million and $184.10 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 35% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,889,101,693 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,897,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

