CV SHOTS Price Reaches $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $16.21 million and $23.57 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00654149 USD and is up 13.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $70.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

