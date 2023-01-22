CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Update

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

CVB Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. 632,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,393. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.44. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in CVB Financial by 73.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.