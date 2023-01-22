CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CVB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVBF stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.44.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 40.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,917 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 943,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,139,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.