CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to "Hold" at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CVB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVBF stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.44.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 40.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,917 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 943,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,139,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

