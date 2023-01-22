CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $85,442.64 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00417492 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,717.11 or 0.29304831 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00645158 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.