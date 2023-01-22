Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

KEYS opened at $178.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.