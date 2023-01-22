Cypress Capital Management LLC Purchases 363 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $268.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.71 and its 200 day moving average is $260.66.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

