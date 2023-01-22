Cypress Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBF. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $105.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $119.55.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

