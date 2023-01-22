Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,344.29 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,060.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,925.24. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,434.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

