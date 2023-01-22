Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 25,339 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,339 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

TFC stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.