Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 33,939 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,939 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 1.2% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 294,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 44,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

