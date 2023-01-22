Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 6,210 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average is $105.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.