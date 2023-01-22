Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 6,210 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average is $105.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53.

