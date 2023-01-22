Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Short Interest Down 16.1% in December

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 625,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 33.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cytosorbents by 36.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cytosorbents by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 27,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,585. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 114.61%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

