Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Cytosorbents Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $91.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 114.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 168,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

