DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 46,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DALS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 24,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,023. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Get DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 767,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 128,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 149,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.