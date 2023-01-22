DARTH Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, DARTH has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DARTH has a market cap of $638.29 million and approximately $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DARTH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DARTH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00419919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.94 or 0.29475240 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00649504 BTC.

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DARTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DARTH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.