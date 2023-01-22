Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Up 32.0% in December

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Data Knights Acquisition by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Data Knights Acquisition by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKDCA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,319. Data Knights Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition ( NASDAQ:DKDCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

