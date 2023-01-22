DataHighway 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $336,249.09 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $76.72 million and $336,249.09 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00010460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00414906 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,675.12 or 0.29121885 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00646472 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,034,714 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.44863808 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $335,637.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.