Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Up 9.9% This Week

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $53.69 million and $7.20 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

