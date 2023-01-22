Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading 14.9% Higher This Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and $522,320.16 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $9.83 or 0.00043117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

