DeepOnion (ONION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,972.52

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $1,972.52 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00225520 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00099886 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00057486 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00040394 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000156 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,888,407 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

