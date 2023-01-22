Delphi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. MFA Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 404,416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 54,553 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,131,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of MFA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.41. 680,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,642. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -63.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MFA Financial news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 450,000 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,188,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,979,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Stories

