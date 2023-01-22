Dent (DENT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.07 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Dent has a market capitalization of $88.81 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

