Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

Shares of DSWL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Deswell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

