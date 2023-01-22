Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Price Target to GBX 608

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 601 ($7.33) to GBX 608 ($7.42) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 630 ($7.69) in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Playtech Price Performance

Shares of PYTCF opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Playtech has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

