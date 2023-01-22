Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $220.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $133.42 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

