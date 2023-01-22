Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.87) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.96) to €11.50 ($12.50) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 46,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,182,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 989,255 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,914,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

