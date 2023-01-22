Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($110.87) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Aurubis Stock Performance

NDA opened at €93.78 ($101.93) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €51.00 ($55.43) and a fifty-two week high of €116.85 ($127.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.44.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

