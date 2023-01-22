Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.75. 7,093,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,922. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.