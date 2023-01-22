dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $166.87 million and $3,252.58 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9946381 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,097.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

