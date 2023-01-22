Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Down 28.3% in December

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Digital Brands Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DBGI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.80. Digital Brands Group has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $208.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.
Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($9.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Digital Brands Group Company Profile
Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.
