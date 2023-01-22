Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Short Interest Update

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 123,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Digital Media Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DMS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 16,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,819. Digital Media Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Media Solutions

About Digital Media Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMS. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 108.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the third quarter worth $36,000. S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

