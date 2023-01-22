Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Short Interest Update

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 123,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Digital Media Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DMS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 16,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,819. Digital Media Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.95.
Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter.
About Digital Media Solutions
Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.
