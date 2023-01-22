Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Update

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 180,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,019. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.85.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.06%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

