Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.14. 4,965,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.22. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

