Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.61. 2,148,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,090. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.02. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.27.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

