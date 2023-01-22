Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.27.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $230.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.