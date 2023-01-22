DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DoorDash from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.35.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. Research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 793.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

