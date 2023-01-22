Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance
Shares of DDHRF stock remained flat at $3.10 on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.
Dream Impact Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Impact Trust (DDHRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.