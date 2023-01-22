DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy makes up about 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

DTE traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $113.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,575. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.92%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

