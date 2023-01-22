Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

DUK stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

