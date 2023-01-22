DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Down 16.8% in December

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,300 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 375,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 302,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,358. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.22. DURECT has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 136.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $232,000. Dalton Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 106.8% during the second quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 387,376 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 9.8% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,369,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 299,610 shares during the period.

About DURECT

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.