E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $895.46

Shares of E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$895.46 and traded as low as C$892.00. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$899.22, with a volume of 121 shares changing hands.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$895.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$874.03.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported C$9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$383.64 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Announces Dividend

E-L Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

