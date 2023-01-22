EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0392

EAC (EAC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 56.3% against the dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $11.75 million and $4,861.49 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00388422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017801 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03956138 USD and is up 14.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,530.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

