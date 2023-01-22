Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.92.

Eaton Trading Up 2.4 %

ETN opened at $155.51 on Thursday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $167.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.37.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

