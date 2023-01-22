Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

NYSE EOI opened at $15.63 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

