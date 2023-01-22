Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $10.61 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $12.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIM. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,089,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 34.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $364,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

