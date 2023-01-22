Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $10.61 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $12.72.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
