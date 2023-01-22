Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $18.36 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust ( NYSE:ETX Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.