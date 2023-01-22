Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $18.36 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.