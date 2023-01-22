eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Update

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,270,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 17,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

eBay Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,435,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,438. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at eBay

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

