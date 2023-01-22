ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,900 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the December 15th total of 352,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 88,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. ECN Capital has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.69.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

